Dr. Robert Kirsner, MD
Dr. Robert Kirsner, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
UHealth Dermatology at South Miami7000 Sw 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 243-6704
UHealth Tower1400 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kirsner is kind, personable, and without a doubt his professional knowledge and experience in dermatology shine. He diagnosed an issue that other dermatologists couldn't and prescribed a medicine that cured it right away. His staff is wonderful and so caring. Although it is challenging to reach his office via phone, the response is instant via the hospital portal. Now, all family members will be seeing Dr. Kirsner.
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1518991314
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
