Overview

Dr. Robert Kizer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Nebraska Spine Hospital.



Dr. Kizer works at Alegent Creighton Clinic Gastroenterology in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.