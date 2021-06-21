Dr. Robert Kizer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kizer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kizer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Dr. Kizer works at
Locations
-
1
Omaha601 N 30th St Ste 5730, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 717-9800
-
2
CHI Health7710 Mercy Rd Ste 2000, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 717-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Chi Health Lakeside16901 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 572-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kizer?
Dr. Kizer really listens to the patient and works to quickly find the root cause of the problem. He confidently answered all my questions and never rushed the appointment. He is also one of the best GI doctors in the area for those suffering from inflammatory bowel disease.
About Dr. Robert Kizer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1770500514
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Med|Tenet St Joseph H Creighton University
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kizer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kizer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kizer works at
Dr. Kizer has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kizer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kizer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kizer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kizer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kizer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.