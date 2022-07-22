See All Plastic Surgeons in Estero, FL
Dr. Robert Klausner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (93)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Klausner, MD

Dr. Robert Klausner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Estero, FL. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Klausner works at Robert D Klausner MD in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Laryngitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klausner's Office Locations

    Robert D. Klausner MD PA
    3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2240, Estero, FL 34135 (239) 498-4968

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sinusitis
Laryngitis
Vertigo
Sinusitis
Laryngitis
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr Klausner fixed my deviated septum with 100% results. He is knowledgeable about the procedure and explained everything beforehand. He is friendly and makes you feel very comfortable in his care. I would highly recommend him
    Ann Hashagen — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Klausner, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1134156771
    Education & Certifications

    • Am Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructiv Surgery
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
