Dr. Robert Klecz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klecz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Klecz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Klecz, MD
Dr. Robert Klecz, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Warsaw Med Sch and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Klecz works at
Dr. Klecz's Office Locations
-
1
Office3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5112Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klecz?
About Dr. Robert Klecz, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 33 years of experience
- English, Polish
- Male
- 1104814318
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Kessler
- U Hosp UMDNJ
- Warsaw Med Sch
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klecz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klecz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klecz works at
Dr. Klecz has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klecz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klecz speaks Polish.
Dr. Klecz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klecz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klecz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klecz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.