Overview of Dr. Robert Klecz, MD

Dr. Robert Klecz, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Warsaw Med Sch and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Klecz works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.