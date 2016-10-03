Dr. Robert Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Klein, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Klein, MD
Dr. Robert Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York460 Park Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants Of New York950 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Very careful check and good judgement!
About Dr. Robert Klein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1174558639
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Drusen and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Polish.
