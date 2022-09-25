Overview

Dr. Robert Klein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Allergy & Immunology in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.