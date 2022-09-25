Dr. Robert Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Klein, MD
Dr. Robert Klein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and St. Mary's General Hospital.
Allergy & Immunology1005 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- St. Mary's General Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I cannot find Dr. Klein and internet gives a practice in Wayne and it is St . Joe's Wayne hospital but that is not Brittany Way called and got switchboard operator who put me to a voice mail where I left my hysterical message. There is no allergist who can ever be as knowledgeable, patient and understanding as Dr. Robert Klein.
47 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Colum College P&amp;S
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Beth Israel Hospital|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
- Pediatrics
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, and more.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
