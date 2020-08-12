Dr. Robert Klein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Klein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Vascular Health Alliance200 Patewood Dr Ste C300, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-8272
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Klein is the most willing doctor to communicate with a patient that I have ever interacted with. I have never had a doctor call me back five minutes after I call him (on his personal phone at that!). I am not totally healed yet but am on the right path finally. I would highly recommend this doctor!
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Michigan Health Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Florida Atlantic University
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
