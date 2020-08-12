Overview

Dr. Robert Klein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Vascular Surgery Patewood in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.