Dr. Robert Kleinhenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kleinhenz, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Wound Care Center - Hot Springs221 McAuley Ct, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kleinhenz healed necrotic ulcerations I had on my hips when no one else seemed to know how to.
About Dr. Robert Kleinhenz, MD
- Wound & Burn Care
- English
- Male
- 1144213653
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med|University Of Al Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinhenz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinhenz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kleinhenz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kleinhenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinhenz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinhenz.
