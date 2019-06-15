See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Hot Springs, AR
Dr. Robert Kleinhenz, MD

Wound & Burn Care
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Kleinhenz, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Dr. Kleinhenz works at CHI St. Vincent Wound Care Center - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Wound Care Center - Hot Springs
    221 McAuley Ct, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    
    About Dr. Robert Kleinhenz, MD

    • Wound & Burn Care
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144213653
    Education & Certifications

    • University Louisville School Of Med|University Of Al Hospital
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kleinhenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinhenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kleinhenz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kleinhenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleinhenz works at CHI St. Vincent Wound Care Center - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Dr. Kleinhenz’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinhenz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinhenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinhenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinhenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

