Dr. Robert Klem, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shoreline, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Klem works at Swedish Richmond Beach Primary Care in Shoreline, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.