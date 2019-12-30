Overview of Dr. Robert Klitzman, MD

Dr. Robert Klitzman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Klitzman works at IU Health Physicians INT Med in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.