Overview of Dr. Robert Kneece, MD

Dr. Robert Kneece, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Kneece works at Prisma Internal Medicine in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.