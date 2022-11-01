Dr. Robert Knego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Knego, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Knego, MD
Dr. Robert Knego, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Knego works at
Dr. Knego's Office Locations
Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists, LLC5831 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 269-6981Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knego, operating with Dr. Donald Erb (pain management) placed a Medtronic Intrathecal Pain Pump in my abdomen some years ago. Together, they did an excellent. I have had occasion to see Dr. Knego several times in his Sarasota office. He is skilled, experienced and was always patient with me... the patient. A little humor there. He showed respect and was straight forward with my questions and concerns. Now it is time for to have another cervical spine surgery and I fully intend to request an appointment and hope Dr. Knego will agree to do the surgery. I have full confidence in his surgical ability and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Knego, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1265512685
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knego has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knego has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Knego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knego.
