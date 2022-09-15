Overview

Dr. Robert Knox, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their fellowship with Gastroenterology, University Of Tennessee, Memphis



Dr. Knox works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.