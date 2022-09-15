Dr. Robert Knox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Knox, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their fellowship with Gastroenterology, University Of Tennessee, Memphis
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8070
Reeves Sain Drug Store At1004 N Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 893-4480
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Knox was incredible. Great bedside manner and the entire MMC team was very professional and kind.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457349425
- Gastroenterology, University Of Tennessee, Memphis
- University of Tennessee, Memphis
