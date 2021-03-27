Dr. Robert Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Koch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.
Lake Heart Specialists731 S Il Route 21 Ste 110, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 360-8440
Drs. Jajeh Koch Sc1870 W Winchester Rd Ste 241, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 549-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Fantastic doctor....listens, guides and up on new and innovative procedures. Both my husband and I go to him. Diagnosed my heart failure after 12 years of misdiagnosis from others. Hard to schedule and usually behind on appt day but worth the wait. When he is with you he is 100% focused on you. Great Dr.
Education & Certifications
- Luth Genl Hospital
- Loyola University Chicago
- Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.