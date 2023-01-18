Overview of Dr. Robert Kohen, MD

Dr. Robert Kohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Kohen works at Robert Kohen, M.D. in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI and Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.