Dr. Robert Kohen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (41)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Kohen, MD

Dr. Robert Kohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Kohen works at Robert Kohen, M.D. in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI and Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Kohen, M.D.
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 647-1100
  2. 2
    Robert Kohen, M.D.
    27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 306, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 647-1100
  3. 3
    Sports Medicine Associate, PLC
    37000 Woodward Ave Ste 300, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 647-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 18, 2023
    The Best! Came highly recommended by my PCP for Shoulder Pain. After Physical Therapy at recommended Team Rehab/Novi 2, shots, and Reverse Shoulder Replacement, I have no pain and great range of motion!
    Colleen Flynn — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Kohen, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780809574
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Univ of MI
    • Univ Of Mi Hosp
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

