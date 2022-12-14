Overview of Dr. Robert Kohut Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Kohut Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kohut Jr works at Premier Health Urology in Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.