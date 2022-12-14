See All Urologists in Troy, OH
Dr. Robert Kohut Jr, MD

Urology
4.6 (139)
Map Pin Small Troy, OH
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Kohut Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Kohut Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Kohut Jr works at Premier Health Urology in Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kohut Jr's Office Locations

    Premier Health Urology at Upper Valley Medical Center
    3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 14, 2022
    They were very helpful when I mentioned that I had changed my Part D insurance, and contaked the company to make my prescription available,
    — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Kohut Jr, MD

    • Urology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639331622
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kohut Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohut Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kohut Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kohut Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kohut Jr works at Premier Health Urology in Troy, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kohut Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Kohut Jr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohut Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohut Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohut Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohut Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohut Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

