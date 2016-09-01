Dr. Kolarczyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kolarczyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Kolarczyk, MD
Dr. Robert Kolarczyk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolarczyk's Office Locations
- 1 1801 State St Ste C, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 569-1000
- 2 540 Alisal Rd Ste 2, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 688-1833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kolarczyk is excellent. He is easy to talk to, very informative, tells you exactly what he is doing and has a very calm demeanor. I have phobias about the eyes and he works with me. I will go to him as long as he (and I) are around. His front staff are excellent as well.
About Dr. Robert Kolarczyk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
- 1922035559
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolarczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolarczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolarczyk has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolarczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolarczyk speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolarczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolarczyk.
