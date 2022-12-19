See All Dermatologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Robert Koppel, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Koppel, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Koppel works at Koppel Dermatology in Metairie, LA with other offices in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rene Koppel M.d. A Professional Medical Corp.
    3640 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 454-1885
  2. 2
    Koppel Dermatology
    1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S560, Marrero, LA 70072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 340-1742

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Easy scheduling , staff was quick and efficient, doctor came in assured me that everything looked fine. Froze what had to be done . Very happy with my appointment
    Paul Amiss — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Koppel, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Koppel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koppel has seen patients for Warts and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koppel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koppel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koppel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koppel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koppel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.