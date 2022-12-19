Dr. Robert Koppel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Koppel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Koppel, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Koppel works at
Locations
Rene Koppel M.d. A Professional Medical Corp.3640 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-1885
Koppel Dermatology1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S560, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 340-1742
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Easy scheduling , staff was quick and efficient, doctor came in assured me that everything looked fine. Froze what had to be done . Very happy with my appointment
About Dr. Robert Koppel, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326066952
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
