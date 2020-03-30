Dr. Robert Korolevich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korolevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Korolevich, MD
Dr. Robert Korolevich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Korolevich & Gallops Mds5515 Bryson Dr Ste 501, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 593-0086
- NCH Baker Downtown
I and my family have been patients for several years. He is at the top of his game and wants to stay there. He is continually updating his knowledge bsse and skills. I like that he concentrates on prevention snd advises his patients on developing a healthy lifestyle. He wants to prevent conditions not just treat them.
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184734766
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Dr. Korolevich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korolevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Korolevich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korolevich.
