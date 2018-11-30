Dr. Robert Koss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Koss, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Koss, MD
Dr. Robert Koss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Koss works at
Dr. Koss' Office Locations
-
1
Focus On Womens Health1875 Dempster St Ste 635, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 394-1833
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koss?
The absolute best Ob/GYN there is. Im so grateful that he was my OB. I was 7cm in active labor when my baby flipped, from head down to breech. He was so wise and checked via ultrasound to confirm it was the case. He called a C-section and it was amazing (who says that about surgery?!) I felt safe and in great hands. Im so happy I choose him, especially since it was my 5th baby but 1st c-section. Thank you Dr. Koss, you rock!!
About Dr. Robert Koss, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1821078759
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koss works at
Dr. Koss has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Koss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.