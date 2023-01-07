See All Rheumatologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Robert Koval, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (165)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Koval, MD

Dr. Robert Koval, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Koval works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koval's Office Locations

    Texas Orthopedics Sports & Rehabilitation Associates PA
    4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1001
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Texas Orthopedics - Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1009
    Texas Orthopedics - Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1009
    Texas Orthopedics - Central Austin
    911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Gout
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Gout
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 165 ratings
    Patient Ratings (165)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Very kind and caring doctor. Dr. Koval remembers to ask questions pertaining to all the conditions I have.
    Apsara — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Koval, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659427334
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado
    • University Of Colorado
    • University Of Colorado
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
