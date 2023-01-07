Dr. Robert Koval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Koval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Koval, MD
Dr. Robert Koval, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Koval's Office Locations
Texas Orthopedics Sports & Rehabilitation Associates PA4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1001Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
Texas Orthopedics - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 439-1009
Texas Orthopedics - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 439-1009
Texas Orthopedics - Central Austin911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 439-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and caring doctor. Dr. Koval remembers to ask questions pertaining to all the conditions I have.
About Dr. Robert Koval, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1659427334
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Dr. Koval has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koval has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koval speaks Spanish.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Koval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koval.
