Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Kovell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Pennsylvania Hospital Urology800 Walnut St Fl 19, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-3409
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Outpatient Nutrition Center3500 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2754
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-3440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Talks with patients. Takes time to explain. Everything. Answers questions fully. Very pleasant personality
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kovell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovell has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovell.
