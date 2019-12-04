Overview of Dr. Robert Kovell, MD

Dr. Robert Kovell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Kovell works at Pennsylvania Hospital Urology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.