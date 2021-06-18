See All Neurosurgeons in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Robert Kowalski Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Kowalski Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Kowalski Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Kowalski Jr works at Florida Spine Institute in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kowalski Jr's Office Locations

    Access Imaging Center
    2250 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33765 (727) 797-7463
    Total Wellness Group
    1532 Oakfield Dr Ste A, Brandon, FL 33511 (813) 381-3852

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Extremely improved from where I was, took a year to heal, dr. K was great,
    Tim Sindt — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Kowalski Jr, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kowalski Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski Jr has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

