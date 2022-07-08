Dr. Robert Kozlowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kozlowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Kozlowski, MD
Dr. Robert Kozlowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Kozlowski works at
Dr. Kozlowski's Office Locations
Motion Picture and Television Fund Medical Group Inc25751 McBean Pkwy Ste 210, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 432-2467
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kozlowski?
Since my former PMP of more than 25 years, had officially retired, I had a difficult time of choosing another PMP. I went through about 13 Physicians which took me days to check out. I finally found Dr. Koz. On my first appointment I was very apprehensive. But when I finally met him, all my apprehensions were gone. I knew I found a great PMP. Dr. Koz is trust-worthy, easy to open up to, very knowledgeable, very smart and precise. That day, I had some blood work done and I expected the result in a week. But the next day, I got a call from nobody else but Dr. Koz himself to give me the result of the blood work. It was good news ! .
About Dr. Robert Kozlowski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013178102
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozlowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozlowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kozlowski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kozlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozlowski works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozlowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.