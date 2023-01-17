Overview of Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD

Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF JUAREZ CITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICINE.



Dr. Kramberg works at The Rehabilitation Center of New Jersey Center for Regenerative Medicine in Wayne, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.