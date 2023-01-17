See All Other Doctors in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD

Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF JUAREZ CITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICINE.

Dr. Kramberg works at The Rehabilitation Center of New Jersey Center for Regenerative Medicine in Wayne, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kramberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Rehabilitation Center of New Jersey Center for Regenerative Medicine
    1350 State Route 23 Ste 2, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 366-5686
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    The Rehabilitation Center of New Jersey Center for Regenerative Medicine
    131 W 35th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Kramberg?

    Jan 17, 2023
    reasuring
    Robert D. — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD
    About Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154499549
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Bronx, New York
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Queens Flushing, New York
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF JUAREZ CITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kramberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kramberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

