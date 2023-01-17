Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD
Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF JUAREZ CITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICINE.
Dr. Kramberg's Office Locations
The Rehabilitation Center of New Jersey Center for Regenerative Medicine1350 State Route 23 Ste 2, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (862) 366-5686Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
The Rehabilitation Center of New Jersey Center for Regenerative Medicine131 W 35th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10001 Directions (732) 769-3404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Kramberg, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Bronx, New York
- New York Presbyterian Queens Flushing, New York
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF JUAREZ CITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramberg speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramberg.
