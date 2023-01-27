See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Robert Kramer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Kramer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (32)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Kramer, MD

Dr. Robert Kramer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Kramer works at Orthopedic Associates in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
4.8 (536)
View Profile
Dr. Dwight Woiteshek, MD
Dr. Dwight Woiteshek, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Kramer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates
    3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 125, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 569-0612
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates LLC
    1050 Old des Peres Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 569-0612
  3. 3
    Metropolitian Orthopedics
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 105B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-2323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Broken Arm
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kramer?

    Jan 27, 2023
    Absolutely great experience dealing with Dr Kramer and staff. They were fast and professional . I am very happy with the total experience.
    John Young — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Kramer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Kramer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kramer to family and friends

    Dr. Kramer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kramer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Kramer, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Kramer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295888436
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kramer works at Orthopedic Associates in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kramer’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Kramer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.