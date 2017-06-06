Overview of Dr. Robert Kraus Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Kraus Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital and Warner Hospital And Health Services.



Dr. Kraus Jr works at Decatur Neurosurgery Associates in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.