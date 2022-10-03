See All Ophthalmologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Robert Kraut, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (94)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Kraut, MD

Dr. Robert Kraut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth East Orlando, AdventHealth Kissimmee, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kraut works at Ocala Eye in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kraut's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office
    4414 SW College Rd Unit 1462, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 622-5183
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • AdventHealth East Orlando
  • AdventHealth Kissimmee
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpetic Keratitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Herpetic Keratitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars

Treatment frequency



Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 03, 2022
    Needed a vitreous procedure done and have been postponing it for over a year. When I did have the procedure done, it was very pleasant. It was painless and my fears were relieved. Was professional, personable, has good bedside manner, and gives full disclosure about what you are going to experience. Very happy with the results too!
    Polly — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Kraut, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1306861687
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsu Eye Center
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med, Ophthalmology Maryland Gen Hosp, Ophthalmology Graduate Hosp (Tenet Hlth Sx), Internal Medicine
    • Graduate Hospital
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kraut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kraut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kraut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kraut has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

