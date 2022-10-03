Dr. Robert Kraut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kraut, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Kraut, MD
Dr. Robert Kraut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth East Orlando, AdventHealth Kissimmee, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kraut's Office Locations
-
1
Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office4414 SW College Rd Unit 1462, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 622-5183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- AdventHealth East Orlando
- AdventHealth Kissimmee
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Needed a vitreous procedure done and have been postponing it for over a year. When I did have the procedure done, it was very pleasant. It was painless and my fears were relieved. Was professional, personable, has good bedside manner, and gives full disclosure about what you are going to experience. Very happy with the results too!
About Dr. Robert Kraut, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1306861687
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Eye Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med, Ophthalmology Maryland Gen Hosp, Ophthalmology Graduate Hosp (Tenet Hlth Sx), Internal Medicine
- Graduate Hospital
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraut has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kraut speaks French and Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.