Overview of Dr. Robert Kroeger, MD

Dr. Robert Kroeger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clarinda Regional Health Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kroeger works at The Urology Center in Omaha, NE with other offices in Clarinda, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.