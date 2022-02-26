Dr. Robert Kropac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kropac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kropac, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Kropac, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.
Orthopaedic Center of the Virginias311 Courthouse Rd, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 487-2297Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Princeton Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kropac is the most professional doctor that I have ever had the opportunity to visit. He has the most thorough exam for a first time exam patient that I have experienced. I wish him well in his retirement. The community will definitely miss him
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Kropac has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kropac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kropac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kropac has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kropac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kropac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kropac.
