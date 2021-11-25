Overview of Dr. Robert Kummerer, MD

Dr. Robert Kummerer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Kummerer works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Association in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.