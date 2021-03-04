Dr. Robert Kurtzke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtzke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kurtzke, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Kurtzke, MD
Dr. Robert Kurtzke, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Uva Culpeper Medical Center.
Dr. Kurtzke's Office Locations
Neurology Center of Fairfax Ltd.3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 478-0601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great experience. He was very personable and professional. Enjoyed our side conversation. Provided a detailed explanation of test results. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Robert Kurtzke, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurtzke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurtzke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurtzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurtzke has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurtzke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtzke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtzke.
