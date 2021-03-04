Overview of Dr. Robert Kurtzke, MD

Dr. Robert Kurtzke, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Uva Culpeper Medical Center.



Dr. Kurtzke works at Neurology Center of Fairfax Ltd. in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.