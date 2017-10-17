Dr. Robert Kushner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kushner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Kushner, MD
Dr. Robert Kushner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kushner works at
Dr. Kushner's Office Locations
Center for Lifestyle Medicine259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2300
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kushner is exceptional. He is brilliant and so incredibly caring at the same time. He's the best doctor I've ever encountered...a rare gem in the medical field.
About Dr. Robert Kushner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
