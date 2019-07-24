See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (16)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD

Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Kutnick works at Robert Kutnick MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Martin Baskin, MD
Dr. Martin Baskin, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Edward Eden, MD
Dr. Edward Eden, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Adam Morgenthau, MD
Dr. Adam Morgenthau, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Kutnick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Kutnick MD
    14 E 90th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 427-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pneumonia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kutnick?

Jul 24, 2019
The best. Extremely knowledgeable and an amazing diagnostician. Amazing response and takes the time to explain everything.
— Jul 24, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kutnick to family and friends

Dr. Kutnick's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kutnick

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD.

About Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295827269
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kutnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kutnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kutnick works at Robert Kutnick MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kutnick’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutnick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.