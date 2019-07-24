Dr. Kutnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD
Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Kutnick's Office Locations
Robert Kutnick MD14 E 90th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 427-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best. Extremely knowledgeable and an amazing diagnostician. Amazing response and takes the time to explain everything.
About Dr. Robert Kutnick, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1295827269
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Kutnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.