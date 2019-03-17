See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tustin, CA
Dr. Robert Kutzner, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Kutzner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.

Dr. Kutzner works at MD Health Clinics in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tustin Office
    217 EL CAMINO REAL, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 788-6342
  2. 2
    Robert R. Kutzner MD
    14591 Newport Ave Ste 100, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 593-5634

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Robert Kutzner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225300635
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ubc/Vancouver Genl Hosp
    Residency
    • Usc/Lac Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • Ucsd/Ucsd Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kutzner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kutzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kutzner works at MD Health Clinics in Tustin, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kutzner’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutzner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutzner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

