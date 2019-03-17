Dr. Robert Kutzner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kutzner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kutzner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Dr. Kutzner works at
Locations
-
1
Tustin Office217 EL CAMINO REAL, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (877) 788-6342
-
2
Robert R. Kutzner MD14591 Newport Ave Ste 100, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (909) 593-5634
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kutzner?
Best Doctor sent from Heaven ! & All sides of the Reo Grande I Love him so much! He really know's how to practice new age medicine to swifty engage his patients with healing tools and much needed relief, I will be forever Greatful so sorry he moved away.
About Dr. Robert Kutzner, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225300635
Education & Certifications
- Ubc/Vancouver Genl Hosp
- Usc/Lac Med Ctr
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Ucsd/Ucsd Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutzner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutzner works at
Dr. Kutzner speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutzner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutzner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.