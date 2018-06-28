Overview of Dr. Robert Kwun, MD

Dr. Robert Kwun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Kwun works at Retina Associates of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.