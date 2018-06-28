Dr. Robert Kwun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kwun, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Kwun, MD
Dr. Robert Kwun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Kwun's Office Locations
Retina Associates of Utah PC5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 630, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 254-5975Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Layton2132 N Robins Dr Ste 130, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 254-5976
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has treated me four times. Each surgery was a perfect success. I am very pleased.
About Dr. Robert Kwun, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear Hosp-Columbia U
- Usc Doheny Eye Inst
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kwun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.