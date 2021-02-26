Overview

Dr. Robert Labarre, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Labarre works at CARDIOLOGY PHYSICIANS OF FAIRFIELD COUNTY CARDIOLOGY LLC in Stamford, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.