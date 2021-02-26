Dr. Robert Labarre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labarre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Labarre, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Labarre, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Labarre works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County1177 Summer St Fl 5, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 353-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County LLC115 Technology Dr Unit C300, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 353-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labarre?
Excellent bedside manner and very bright. Really explained things well. Sending my whole family to him.
About Dr. Robert Labarre, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1689692055
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labarre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labarre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labarre works at
Dr. Labarre has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labarre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Labarre speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Labarre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labarre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labarre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labarre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.