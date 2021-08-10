See All Neurosurgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Robert Lacin, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Lacin, MD

Dr. Robert Lacin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universite De Lausanne, Faculte De Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lacin works at REX Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists (Raleigh) in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lacin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    REX Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists (Raleigh)
    4207 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-1410
  2. 2
    REX Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists (Clayton)
    34 Healthpark Way Ste 100C, Clayton, NC 27520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-1410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroplasty
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 10, 2021
    Had a wonderful experience with Rex Neurosurgery and Dr. Lacin. I had carpol tunnel release surgery on both hands. He took the time to discuss the test results, describe the surgery, and answer my questions. He does minimal invasive surgery, so I had a small incision and only needed over the counter meds for discomfort. I was able to return to work the next day and had no issues typing. My nightly crushing pain was immediately relieved. The hospital experience was also very good. I have terrible vains and after 2 tries, they brought in someone else to start my IV.
    Kathie — Aug 10, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Lacin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477523082
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke Univ Med Ctr, Neurological Surgery Nyu Hospitals Center, Neurological Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Universite De Lausanne, Faculte De Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lacin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lacin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lacin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lacin has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

