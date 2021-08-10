Dr. Robert Lacin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lacin, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lacin, MD
Dr. Robert Lacin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universite De Lausanne, Faculte De Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lacin works at
Dr. Lacin's Office Locations
REX Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists (Raleigh)4207 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-1410
REX Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists (Clayton)34 Healthpark Way Ste 100C, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 784-1410
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a wonderful experience with Rex Neurosurgery and Dr. Lacin. I had carpol tunnel release surgery on both hands. He took the time to discuss the test results, describe the surgery, and answer my questions. He does minimal invasive surgery, so I had a small incision and only needed over the counter meds for discomfort. I was able to return to work the next day and had no issues typing. My nightly crushing pain was immediately relieved. The hospital experience was also very good. I have terrible vains and after 2 tries, they brought in someone else to start my IV.
About Dr. Robert Lacin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1477523082
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univ Med Ctr, Neurological Surgery Nyu Hospitals Center, Neurological Surgery
- Universite De Lausanne, Faculte De Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacin works at
Dr. Lacin has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lacin speaks French and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.