Dr. Robert Laderer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Laderer works at Bluebonnet Dental Care - Slidell in Slidell, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.