Dr. Robert Lafsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lafsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
Loudoun Gastroenterology19450 Deerfield Ave Ste 265, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 726-8687
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Lafsky for the past 11 years. Besides bringing years of experience to appointments/procedures, he listens and always presents practical approaches. Two members of his office staff, Nancy and Liz, were extremely helpful prior to my procedure in June 2021. They were both accessible and showed that they cared....thank you!!
About Dr. Robert Lafsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1336124163
Education & Certifications
- Presby-Penn Med Ctr
- Jefferson Hosp
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafsky has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafsky.
