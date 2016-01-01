See All Rheumatologists in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Robert Lahita, MD

Rheumatology
Map Pin Small Wayne, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Lahita, MD

Dr. Robert Lahita, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. 

Dr. Lahita works at Wayne Cancer Center LLC in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Lahita's Office Locations

    Wayne Cancer Center LLC
    234 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-4175
    St. Joseph's University Medical Center
    703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-4175
    St Josephs Regional Medical Center
    11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-2575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    About Dr. Robert Lahita, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336275288
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lahita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lahita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lahita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

