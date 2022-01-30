Overview of Dr. Robert Lalouche, MD

Dr. Robert Lalouche, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Lalouche works at Union Associated Phys OBGYN in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.