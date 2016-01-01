Dr. Robert Lamberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lamberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lamberg, MD
Dr. Robert Lamberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Lamberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lamberg's Office Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare1729 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (844) 206-2797
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamberg?
About Dr. Robert Lamberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1811993710
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamberg works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.