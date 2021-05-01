See All Cardiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Robert Lampert, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
2.8 (22)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Lampert, MD

Dr. Robert Lampert, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Lampert works at OptumCare Cancer Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lampert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OptumCare Cancer Center
    2300 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-6094
  2. 2
    Optum Medical Group
    2610 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 105, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-6091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 01, 2021
    Knowledgeable and great bedside manners !
    D. B — May 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Lampert, MD
    About Dr. Robert Lampert, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • English
    • 1972547206
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Michael Reese Hospital &amp;amp; Med Center
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lampert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lampert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lampert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lampert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lampert has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lampert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lampert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lampert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

