Dr. Robert Lampert, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lampert, MD
Dr. Robert Lampert, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Lampert works at
Dr. Lampert's Office Locations
OptumCare Cancer Center2300 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 213-6094
Optum Medical Group2610 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 105, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 213-6091
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and great bedside manners !
About Dr. Robert Lampert, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1972547206
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Michael Reese Hospital &amp; Med Center
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lampert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lampert accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lampert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lampert has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lampert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampert.
