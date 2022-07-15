Overview

Dr. Robert Lamport, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lamport works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.