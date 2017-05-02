Dr. Robert Landaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Landaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Landaw, MD
Dr. Robert Landaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dr. Landaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Landaw's Office Locations
-
1
Valerie L. Watiker M.d. Inc11633 San Vicente Blvd Ste 206, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 826-5513
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landaw?
Just brilliant. You could get no better care.
About Dr. Robert Landaw, MD
- Pediatrics
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1306988977
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landaw works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Landaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.