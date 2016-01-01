See All General Dentists in Washington Court House, OH
Dr. Robert Landgraf, DDS

Dentistry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Landgraf, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Washington Court House, OH. 

Dr. Landgraf works at Court House Dental. in Washington Court House, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Dental Care
    1387 Leesburg Ave, Washington Court House, OH 43160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 313-0207
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Robert Landgraf, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578053450
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Landgraf, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landgraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landgraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landgraf works at Court House Dental. in Washington Court House, OH. View the full address on Dr. Landgraf’s profile.

    Dr. Landgraf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landgraf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landgraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landgraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

