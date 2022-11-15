Overview of Dr. Robert Lang, MD

Dr. Robert Lang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.



Dr. Lang works at Robert G R Lang MD Inc in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.