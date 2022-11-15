Dr. Robert Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Lang, MD
Dr. Robert Lang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Dr. Lang works at
Dr. Lang's Office Locations
-
1
Olympia Office3525 Ensign Rd NE Ste J, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 491-0459
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lang just happened to be on call the day I broke my neck in 7 places in a car wreck in 1997, Thank GOD. His expertise allowed me to continue my career as an RN, raise my kid, run marathons, jump out of planes, summit Mt Rainier and live a fulfilling life. I got to thank him a few years ago when I was working at St Pete's and I was so glad I got that chance. He's awesome!!
About Dr. Robert Lang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1427127455
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hospital
- Vancouver Genl Hosp
- University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine
- University of Western Ontario
- Neurosurgery
