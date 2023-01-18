See All Dermatologists in Guilford, CT
Dr. Robert Langdon, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (192)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Langdon, MD is a Dermatologist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED|Oregon Health Sciences University.

Dr. Langdon works at Guilford Office in Guilford, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guilford Surgery Center LLC
    5 Durham Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 453-8625

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
CoolSculpting®
Fat Grafting to the Face
Acne
CoolSculpting®
Fat Grafting to the Face

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 192 ratings
    Patient Ratings (192)
    5 Star
    (172)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Quick procedure...successful result.
    — Jan 18, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Robert Langdon, MD
    About Dr. Robert Langdon, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710017181
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED|Oregon Health Sciences University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Langdon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langdon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Langdon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Langdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Langdon works at Guilford Office in Guilford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Langdon’s profile.

    192 patients have reviewed Dr. Langdon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langdon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

