Dr. Robert Lanoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lanoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9555 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 273-7319
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
The best gastroenterologist that I found after seeing others: he put me at easy, he’s compassionate, and most of all he is extremely knowledgeable..
About Dr. Robert Lanoff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1013945658
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Nassau County Med Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
